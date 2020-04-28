GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 214 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after buying an additional 585,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,040,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,344,000 after buying an additional 173,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after buying an additional 530,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

