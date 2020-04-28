GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 117,767 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 743.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in VF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 824,480 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in VF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VF stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

