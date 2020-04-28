Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 9,133 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hammer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.2% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

