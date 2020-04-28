GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,492 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

