Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

