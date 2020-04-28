AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,281 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders purchased 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 9,133 Shares of Home Depot Inc
Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 9,133 Shares of Home Depot Inc
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,492 Nike Inc
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,492 Nike Inc
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AT&T Inc. Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.
AT&T Inc. Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co
Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co
Target Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Nomura
Target Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Nomura


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report