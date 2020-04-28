Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.