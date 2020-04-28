Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.92.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

