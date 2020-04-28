BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

