Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after buying an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after buying an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

