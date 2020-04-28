GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

