Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.94 and a 200-day moving average of $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

