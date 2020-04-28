Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.