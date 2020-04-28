Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

KO opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

