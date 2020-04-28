Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.