BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

WMT stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

