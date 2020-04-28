Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $314.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

