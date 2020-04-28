Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,824 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.