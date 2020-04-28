Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,786 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 70.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

