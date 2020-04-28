Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

