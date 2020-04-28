Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 632.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

