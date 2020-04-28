Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

