Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,373 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.13% of 3M worth $102,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $198.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

