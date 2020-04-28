Eastern Bank Has $504,000 Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after acquiring an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biogen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $303.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.07 and its 200-day moving average is $296.48. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

