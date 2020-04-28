Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

