Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

