Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE T opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

