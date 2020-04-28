Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $163.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -906.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $213.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

