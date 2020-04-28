Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 113,466 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,466 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of T opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

