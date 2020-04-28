Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,482 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 976,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after buying an additional 122,482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 727,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after buying an additional 140,582 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 642,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,712,000 after buying an additional 72,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 601,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

