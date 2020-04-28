Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

