Farmers Trust Co. Sells 211 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

