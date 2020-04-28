JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $130.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.41.

BA opened at $128.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

