Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.84 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,895 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $25,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

