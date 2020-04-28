United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $106.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $124.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.52.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.