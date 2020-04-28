Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

