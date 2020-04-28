NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

