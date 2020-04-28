Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,187.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

