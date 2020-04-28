Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

