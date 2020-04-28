Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,642 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.