Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.