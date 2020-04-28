resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in resTORbio were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 8,107.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 608,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in resTORbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in resTORbio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 90,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in resTORbio by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get resTORbio alerts:

TORC stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. resTORbio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.00.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. resTORbio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC).

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.