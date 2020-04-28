Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,060.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,080.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

