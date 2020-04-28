U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,190 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.