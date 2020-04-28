BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,314,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

