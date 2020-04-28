BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

