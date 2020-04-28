Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.