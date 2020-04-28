Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.