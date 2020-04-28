Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

