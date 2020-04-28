Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

